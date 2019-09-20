In the United States began “storming” secret base “Area 51” where the aliens were first…
To storm a military base “Area 51” in the U.S. state of Nevada gathered 75 people, two of whom were detained. On it informs Agency Associated Press.
It is specified that among the detained woman who was trying to climb under the gate of the facility and get to the enclosed area, and a man who urinated nearby.
People went to the US military base, to find aliens. According to the Agency, the attackers shouted: “Aliens”, some of them brought with them an inflatable green alien.
The Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said that on Thursday evening, September 19, about 150 people came to the “Area 51” to make selfi on the background of her gate. He added that the ground near the base of the public and the audience is allowed to go to the gate, but you cannot cross the border. The Sheriff also reported that the city close the festival gathered 1.5 thousand people. Lee will hold a media briefing this morning.
As you know, in July 2019, half a million people in Facebook expressed a desire to come to storm the secret base. They joined the group “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” (“Storm “Area 51″, they can’t stop us all”). The event was planned for 20 September 2019.
June 21 was Facebook created page “storm”, which received a total of about 2 million views. On 3 August it was removed. According to the new event page “storm” will begin at 12:00 (22:00 Kyiv time) and will last two days, the intention to accede to the reported 2.3 million users of the social network.
In popular culture “Area 51” is mentioned as the place where the US government hides from the citizens of the proof of the existence of unidentified flying objects (UFOs). According to the officials, it developed experimental aircraft and weapons systems.
As previously reported “FACTS”, all dared to cross the border of the secret object will be fined up to $ 2,000. And any attempt to illegally enter a military facility or a landfill is declared “dangerous to life”.
