In the United States began to release thousands of prisoners due to coronavirus
The authorities of several States began to release those convicted of minor crimes out of fear of the spread of coronavirus in overcrowded prisons. Freedom come, in particular, the elderly and prisoners with poor health. About it writes RBC.
The authorities of the States of California, new York, Ohio and Texas also took action to prohibit the admission of prison visitors, to restrict the movement of prisoners on the territory of correctional institutions.
Total US 2.2 million prisoners. There are serious concerns that this situation could get not only them but numerous guards.
Already there were cases when a positive test result for coronavirus was the guards in Pennsylvania, Michigan, new York and Washington. So, in the capital fell ill in charge of the transportation of convicts to jail, he could have been infected themselves prisoners. In new York with a suspected coronavirus was isolated further 30 prisoners.
According to experts, in the American prisons contain more than 164 thousand people over the age of 55 years. A real opportunity to help them in case of further stay in imprisonment places in case of infection the staff will not. There is no additional places to isolate patients.
The authorities assured that on a large-scale release it is not. Release will be only those who have not committed serious crimes.
According to the latest figures for March 24, the U.S. Poti 50 thousand infected. The number of cases the country ranks third in the world, after China and Italy. Killed more than 600 people. Most of the victims recorded in the States of new York and Washington.
bookmark