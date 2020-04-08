In the United States began to test on humans a vaccine against coronavirus: when will be the results
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines of the USA has received a request from the pharmaceutical company Inovio on the early clinical trials of new vaccines against coronavirus in humans, according to “Russian America”.
The test involved about 40 healthy volunteers. Tested the vaccine in Philadelphia and Kansas city.
The first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus volunteers received on Monday, April 6.
In the development of this vaccine has invested a number of nonprofit organizations, including the bill and Melinda gates Foundation.
Until the end of the summer the company promises to release a preliminary report on the effectiveness of the vaccine. If all goes well, until the end of 2020 can produce a million doses.
In addition, on a vaccine against coronavirus are scientists from the Medical school of the University of Pittsburgh. They have conducted tests on mice.
Australian scientists began testing two potential vaccines against coronavirus.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Several experimental vaccines COVID-19 are currently undergoing clinical trials. Moderna, the manufacturer of the vaccine mRNA-1273, says that their vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19 could be available this fall for a select group of people.
- Three hospitals in Massachusetts received permission to conduct the first U.S. clinical tests of Japanese drug against influenza, which can be used for the treatment of coronavirus infection COVID-19.
- 16 March the first clinical trials of a potential vaccine against coronavirus in the United States began to attract healthy volunteers, each of whom was promised $ 1,100 for a full range of testing. Participants will receive the full amount if they have successfully come to 11 personal purposes for 14 months.
- In late March, the administration for quality supervision of food and drug administration (FDA) approved the limited use in extreme cases of the two malaria medicines for the treatment of patients with coronavirus. Scientists caution against excessive hype around the drugs, which are not yet verified.
bookmark