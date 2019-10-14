In the United States called the cause of the explosion at the site near Severodvinsk
An explosion at the site near Severodvinsk (Russia) occurred during the ascent from the bottom of the White sea rocket “Thunderbird” with a nuclear facility. This is stated in the text of the speech of the Deputy assistant Secretary of state Thomas di Nanno in the UN on October 10.
According to American officials, the explosion was the result of nuclear reactions that occurred during the rise of the Russian cruise missile with a nuclear facility which lay at the bottom of the White sea after a failed test last year, reports the edition “Gordon”.
Recall that on 8 August at military training ground in the Arkhangelsk region during the test, liquid rocket engine explosion. In the accident killed five people. After the state of emergency under the Severodvinsk was discovered radioactive isotopes that showed air samples.
At the regional hospital of Arkhangelsk, which brought the injured after the explosion, from the radiation suffered by the doctors, but the authorities tried to hush up.
