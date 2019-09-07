In the United States called the reason for delays in providing military assistance to Ukraine
In the United States emphasize that it is not sought to cut off Ukraine from the American assistance program. The delay in funding of Ukrainian projects in the field of defence related to the fact that the United States is a revision of the budget code and, therefore, all budget expenditures are reviewed.
“After Russia invaded Donbass in 2014, the United States has provided more than $ 1.5 billion of assistance to Ukraine in the security sphere. I think that we will work closely together with Ukraine to help Ukraine to effectively defend itself, as it had been for the past five years and will continue in the future, “—said in a commentary, “Voice of America” Deputy assistant Secretary of state George Kent.
We will remind, earlier it became known that the administration trump decided to review the funding program, known as the “Initiative security assistance in Ukraine”.
It was later announced in a statement that the decision was not Ukrainian programs, and overall expenditures of the us budget.
The United States promised that it will allocate an additional $ 250 million to Ukraine to strengthen the Armed Forces for military training, procurement of equipment and military consultants.
