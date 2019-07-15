In the United States can produce an electric crossover BMW iX3
The Bavarian brand plans to expand the range of electric cars.
The leadership of the company BMW does not hide intentions to increase the range of electric vehicles. It is reported that the new “green” models на2020 year has already been approved. However, for the output crossover BMW iX3, on this account, at the moment there is little information.
Experts believe that the novelty will get new grille, as well as get advanced system BMW eDrive. In addition to BMW iX3 will be installed a modern battery, whereby the power reserve of the crossover will increase to 400 kilometers.
Note that according to insider information, announced earlier, the new BMW iX3 will build on the platform of G08, which is also based classic version of the model. It is not excluded that the novelty will receive rear-wheel drive.