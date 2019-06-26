In the United States, cases of fraud on behalf of the Service social security: how to protect yourself
Scammers use telephone number social security Administration (Social Security Administration — SSA) in an effort to steal important personal information.
An appropriate warning issued by the Federal trade Commission (FTC), writes Consumer Reports.
According to the Commission, at such a call the screen indicates the number of the SSA office for work with clients, 800-772-1213, although in fact the call comes from another place. This scheme of using someone else’s phone number to consumer fraud called “spoofing”.
If the victim answers the call, the caller is presented as the employee social security and says that the file is missing the required subscriber’s personal information such as social security number. In addition, the caller may say that you need to specify additional information to increase the size of your benefit, or will he threaten to stop payment of benefits until you confirm information about you, which he allegedly has.
What if you called scammers
The FTC warns that “spoofing” is common in all region of the United States, and asks the subscribers to be very careful.
If you receive such a call, the FTC advises you to hang up and call SSA directly. Dial 800-772-1213, it really is a phone number social security Administration, but if you type it yourself, the scammers will not be able to intercept and redirect the call.
Also, you should remember some important facts:
The social security administration will never threaten you
These SSA employees will never threaten you to get personal information. They also promise to increase your benefits, or benefits in exchange for information. If they do, it’s a Scam.
If you got a call from fraud, report it
If someone calls you, claiming that he was from SSA and requests to provide personal information, please notify the office of the inspector General SSA number: 800-269-0271 or online. You can also report these calls to the FTC.
Phone fraud is a growing threat
Fraud numbers social security Administration is only the latest example of a problem which for many years have created more problems for regulatory authorities and users.
According to the law, the phone company can block only certain calls, such as those that come with a phone number which, in the opinion of the subscribers, is suspicious, since it was received suspicious calls. However, telephone providers are still not allowed to block calls when the caller ID shows real phone number, as is done in the case of “spoofing”.
Such calls — consumer complaint No. 1 to the Federal trade Commission. According to the FTC, in 2017, the Agency received 4.5 million such complaints, compared with 3.4 million in the previous year.
How to avoid such calls
At the moment there are precautions that can help minimize the number of fraudulent calls.
Enter your phone number in the registry “do Not call”
By registering in the registry “do Not call”, you may request deletion of your landline or cell phone number from call lists that use telephone company. This should help to reduce the number of calls you receive from legitimate telemarketers and robocallers.
You will still receive calls from organizations with whom you have established a business relationship and you also need to understand that criminals ignore laws and similar lists.
Sign up to service alerts robosonic from your carrier
Many phone companies, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon have service, warning you that the incoming call could be from fraudsters or spammers. In some cases these services are free, but sometimes they need to pay a few dollars per month to get a more reliable version.
Download the app for blocking calls
Instead of receiving alerts about incoming suspicious calls, app that blocks calls, can intercept these calls before they ring on your phone.
Reject anonymous calls
Another option available to users of some phone companies automatically rejects anonymous calls. If you enable this feature, all calls from anonymous numbers are rejected immediately, not allowing the caller to even leave a message.
However, this may prevent you from getting calls from friends, relatives or other individuals who for privacy reasons don’t want their number and other information was displayed when you call.