In the United States chose “the ugliest dog of the year”
The winner looks very nice.
For the umpteenth time dog owners, and just animal lovers gathered at the fair SONOMA-Marin (California, USA) to select the most ugly dog, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.
This year the winner was a dog named Skamp, which according to the judges “perfectly blends the ugly with the sweet”. Yvonne has Morones took a pet from a shelter in 2014, do not hesitate a strange external appearance of the new pet. True, at first the woman tried to put in order, at least the coat of the pet, but no regular trips to the groomer or the special cosmetics for dogs were unable to help, so Skamp constantly looks disheveled and sloppy.
Because the dog is not only scary, but very funny, he leads a busy social life visiting, along with the owner of the nursing home and the elementary school and giving smiles to children and the elderly.