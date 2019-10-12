In the United States collapsed, high-rise hotel: shocking video
On Saturday, October 12, in New Orleans collapsed under construction multi-storey Hard Rock Hotel. The tragedy occurred at about 09:00 local time. According to official figures, killed at least one person. Three more are still missing, 18 injured taken to hospital.
According to eyewitnesses (and this is confirmed by video footage), first hit the top floors of the building.
Them fell two cranes. According to experts, now the whole structure unstable. It can collapse at any moment.
The project implementation began in February 2018. It was expected that this will be the 18-storey hotel with 350 rooms. The hotel had intended to put into operation in the spring of 2020. The cause of the collapse is established.
. The tragedy happened in April. Then three persons were lost, 13 more were severely injured.
