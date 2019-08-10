In the United States committed suicide billionaire Jeffrey Epstein accused of sex crimes
American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, accused of paedophilia and the sale of minors into sexual slavery, have committed suicide in prison. About it reports ABC News, citing sources in law enforcement bodies.
According to TV channel ABC News, Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell in a correctional centre, new York. The body was found during the morning rounds of the prison premises about 6 o’clock on August 10.
First suicide attempt Epstein made on July 23. Prisoner found in his cell in a semi-conscious state. On the neck of Epstein were signs from being crushed.
We will remind, 66-year-old billionaire, was detained on 6 July. He was charged with sexual abuse of minors. According to investigators, in the period 2002-2005, Epstein was involved in the sexual exploitation of underage girls in new York and Florida. Important evidence in the case was found during a search of Epstein in new York. The mansion showed pictures of naked girls, probably under 18.
The following year, Epstein had to present before the court. In the case of a convicted billionaire could face up to 45 years in prison.
