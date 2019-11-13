In the United States Congress held the first hearings on the impeachment of trump
Wednesday, November 13, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump.
At 10 am began the first public hearing with the participation of William Taylor, who heads the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and Deputy assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia George Kent, writes “Voice of America”.
At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff addressed the participants with opening remarks. He stopped on the main points of the ongoing congressional investigation and emphasized its importance for the country.
Adam Schiff accused the President of Donald trump in putting pressure on Ukraine to encourage it to launch an investigation against one of the major potential rivals of the President in the elections of 2020, former us Vice-President Joe Biden – before allocating 391 million dollars on military aid to Ukraine to combat the Pro-Russian separatists in the Eastern part of the country.
“If this is not the behavior, (entailing) impeachment, what is that?” said Schiff about the telephone conversations of Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and accompanied them to events.
Schiff said that public hearings “are intended to disclose the facts to the American people”.
The next speaker, legislator, Republican Devin Nunes criticized how the Supervisory Committee and the House of representatives in General Democrats are investigating.
In particular, Nunes voted against the allegations of cooperation of the election headquarters trump with Russia.
Passing the hearing Nunez called “a theatrical performance broadcast on television”. According to him, this production is harmful to the country.
In his opening statement, George Kent said that the personal lawyer of trump, Rudy Giuliani and others led a campaign to ruin the reputation of a former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
He also said that attempts by Giuliani to enforce a “politically motivated investigations” affected the relationship with Ukraine. Kent added that he does not consider it appropriate that the United States asked other countries to carry out “selective politically associated investigations against opponents in power”.
As the witness said, U.S. officials consistently sought to restart the investigation against the founder of the company “Burisma” in Ukraine. According to Kent, in the United States believe that the Ukrainian prosecutors received bribes for the closure of this investigation. Kent added that he had expressed concern about the fact that the work of hunter Biden in the company made me think about the conflict of interests, but he never noticed that the United States has fought any attempt to protect the company.
William Taylor said that he was told about the conversation between the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Singledom and assistant Zelensky, in which Sandland said that Ukraine will not receive military aid, while Zelensky do not promise to investigate in relation to the company “Burisma”.
Taylor also said on Friday the employee of the White house told him what I heard, trump was asked about Sandland “investigations” during a telephone conversation on July 26. According to the source, Sandland said that trump was more concerned with the investigation against Biden than Ukraine.
At the conclusion of the speeches by Kent and Taylor Adam Schiff began to ask witnesses questions. Later the witness asked the chief Republican on the Committee Devin Nunes.
According to the schedule of the hearings, the allotted five minutes for questions each member of the Committee: Republicans and Democrats asking the questions at a time.
As previously reported, the hearings must be submitted a variety of materials: excerpts from transcripts, text messages, news articles and social media posts.
The hearing is expected to finish by 16.30.
On the eve of the hearings, Republicans and Democrats in Congress expressed their forecasts and estimates.
“It’s quiet, full of prayers, important day for our country, – said the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday evening. It is a sad day and I wish we didn’t have to worry.”
A few hours later he expressed and the President trump: “a Contrived example”.
“Why so much attention is paid to witnesses who received information from second and third hands, many of whom are haters of trump and lawyers who are haters of trump, when it is enough to read the transcript of the conversation with the Ukrainian President and learn everything first hand?” – wrote the President in one of the tweets.
On Friday, November 15, public testimony will give the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and next week, 19, 20 and 21 November, to stand the following witnesses: assistant Vice-President Mike Pence Jennifer Williams; Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman, head of the Department for European Affairs at the national security Council; former special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Welker; officer of the Council for national security Tim Morrison; U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sandland; Deputy assistant Secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper; under Secretary for political Affairs David Hale and senior Director of the national security Council for European Affairs and Russia Fiona hill.
As the “Voice of America”, witnesses are invited to public hearings on these dates, have already testified in closed session.
Monday, November 11, trump called the investigation “completely one-sided witch hunt” and said it may publish the transcript of his first conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskiy, which took place in April, shortly after the election Zelensky.
Trump insists that his conversation with Zelensky was “perfect” and that any violations he did not commit. The President and his party also expressed outrage over the fact that not enough Democrats involve Republicans in the process of investigation.
The head of the intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff invited the Republicans to submit your list of witnesses, but refuses to call the two people whose testimony is most interested in the white house. hunter Biden and intelligence officer, filed a Memorandum in connection with the conversation of trump and Zelensky.
Trump on Monday protested “Twitter”: “Schiff does not give the Republicans no witnesses, no lawyers, no due process!”
Schiff, in turn, claims that the administration of the tramp impedes the investigation, not allowing the witnesses called to testify and not providing the required documents.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- September 20, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- On 24 September, the Democrats announced the launch of a formal inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- On 25 September the US State Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 26 September an anonymous tipster said in his complaint that the US was trying to hide the content of the conversation trump and Zelensky.
- On 28 September the special envoy of the US State Department on Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned.
- On 3 October it became known that the level of approval of the President of the United States Donald trump has risen to 49 percent — the highest rate in 2019.
- On October 7 the President of the United States has demanded the “immediate impeachment” of the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi. The White house accused her of “serious crimes and misdemeanors, and possibly treason”.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.