In the United States create a plane with artificial intelligence that itself will fight and shoot down enemy planes (PHOTO)

U.S. Department of defense intends to create a robot pilot that can replace human in a dogfight. The office of advanced research projects of defense (DARPA) announced a competition to develop artificial intelligence to implement it in on-Board equipment of the air force fighters. The programme is called ACE (Air combat evolution – “the Evolution of air combat”). This artificial intelligence will help the pilot and give him an advantage over the enemy in dogfighting – one of the most difficult types of flight art that requires the utmost concentration and masterly control of the aircraft.

In recent decades the development of artificial intelligence has reached a level that is already able to take on some functions previously performed by human. And while the advantage of the air remains on the side of the pilot, able to make quick decisions depending on changes in the situation, DARPA wants to change this situation, marks RIA “news”. If you teach the AI piloting, he will be able to offload the pilot and allow him to concentrate on the overall picture of the battle. And in the future fighting the autopilot can react to the changing situation in air combat is much faster than a human.

Artificial intelligence will teach flying as well as train pilots from simple to more complex maneuvers. The ACE program is divided into three stages. The first will be practiced elements of air combat in a computer simulation. The second AI will be implemented in small commercial drones, which will demonstrate from the robot skills in the air. In the third stage, the AI will be mounted on combat aircraft, and the pilot will watch in real time as artificial intelligence is unable to cope with its tasks.

At each stage before artificial intelligence will be increasingly challenging goals. First it will teach to shoot down cruise missiles, then attack the bombers and then fight with fighter of the enemy.

In DARPA emphasize that the main goal of the program is not creating a robotic fighter, and development of technologies that will allow in the future to strengthen the bond between human and artificial intelligence, because of this symbiosis – the future of military Affairs.

The ACE program will be part of the concept of the “mosaic” of fighting, which involves massive use of unmanned automatic systems, operating in close conjunction with the man.

For example, you can use a few drones alongside manned fighter: one drone to disrupt enemy radar and to carry weapons, the third – search goals, the fourth will be a decoy for the defense. The number of drones, their configuration, carry the equipment and weapons can be changed depending on combat missions.

The pilot controlling many semi-Autonomous intelligent unmanned platforms from his plane, can significantly improve the lethality and effectiveness of their combat missions, focusing on the overall picture of the battle, while the aircraft assigned to it and the drones will be expected to engage in individual tasks.

The Pentagon is actively conducting research in the field of artificial intelligence for the solution of fighting tasks. According to us military budget In 2020 fiscal year, the defense budget for research and development in this region is expected to spend 927 million dollars.

In February 2019, the Pentagon described their strategy of military applications of artificial intelligence. The use of AI is planned in such areas as intelligence gathering and forecasting of the technical problems on vehicles and aircraft. The document stated that the US should move to use of artificial intelligence, as other countries, in particular Russia, make significant investments in such developments for military purposes.

The United States feared that Russia invests heavily in the AI program, but experts assure that it cheese and “overly optimistic”

Recall, Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2017 called artificial intelligence is the future not only of Russia but of all mankind, saying that “he who will become the leader in this field, will be master of the world”. And speaking in February 2019 with the next message to the Federal Assembly, he declared that in a few years Russia will be among the world leaders in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

He instructed the government to create the conditions for investment in technological startups. Already prepared and approved the development strategy of the AI, which provides for the creation under the President of the special Council, which will be the highest coordinating body in this sphere.

Included in this document targets state that by 2024, in Russia the share using AI large and medium-sized companies, including government agencies, should be 10%, and by 2030 – 20%. At the same time it is proposed to create a Russian AI chip and devices on its basis, and develop AI systems capable of a better person to solve the first narrow and then wide task (for 2024 and 2030, respectively). Also, Russia should enter the top 10 countries in citations among the publications of studies of algorithms and mathematical methods, and by 2030 to eliminate the shortage of specialists in the field of AI, including “by attracting leading foreign specialists”.

However, experts criticized the project of strategy of development in Russia of artificial intelligence. As considers the analytical center (AC) Forum, he is not worked, “overly optimistic and meets the objections in professional circles”.

No forecasts of the AI and scripts the actions of the authorities in different conditions and mechanisms for its implementation are described “casual”. In addition, the document is not disclosed to the interests of the state and society, and this means that the project cannot “be a source of state policy priorities”, believe analysts.

“Automatic control system based on neural network is of concern, as it does not give the answer about the reasons for the adoption of a decision”, – says the expert, stressing that the Russian strategy is shorted to the complex neural technologies, although the scope of the project needs is not limited.