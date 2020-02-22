In the United States created the vaccine from Chinese coronavirus and ready to give it to other countries for free
Texas genetically engineering the company says it has created a vaccine against the new coronavirus, reports Fox Business.
CEO Greffex Inc. John Price told Houston Business Journal that his company this week completed the creation of the vaccine. Now she will move on to animal testing in accordance with the requirements of the U.S. government.
“The difficulty in creating a vaccine is this: will you be able to create a sufficient number of doses of vaccine, enough for everyone? If you can test the vaccine quickly and effectively? And whether to pass it on to patients? In all this, we have an advantage over other companies.” — said John Price, KHOU Houston 11
If the vaccine is approved by the government, Greffex will be free to distribute it in other countries, said Price.
According to price, to create the vaccine used is a live or dead samples of the virus, which appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan. This method is used to create immunity to the virus, for example, is a vaccine against influenza. Instead, Greffex uses vector vaccine based on adenovirus, which means that they are genetically engineered.
The vaccine was developed as a result of the contract to $18.9 million, which the national Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases concluded with Greffex in September 2019 to combat infectious diseases.
To date, 26 countries outside of China reported to the world health organization (who) of more than 1,000 cases of infection with coronavirus. China told the who, more than 2,100 deaths and 74 675 cases of infection.
It also appeared that the coronavirus COVID-19 can be spread without symptoms. In China identified the first case of such contamination, reports “Voice of America”.
20-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, which became the epicentre of the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, went to another town nearly 700 kilometers to the North, where he infected five of their relatives. All five people had developed pneumonia caused by COVID-19, but, as of February 11, most women, symptoms of the disease.
In a study published in the journal of the American Medical Association, indicated that the possibility of asymptomatic infection with coronavirus could complicate the fight against its spread.
bookmark