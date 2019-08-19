In the United States declassified intelligence report about the Chernobyl disaster in which the death of only two people called nonsense (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The national security archive of the USA has published on its website the first classified U.S. intelligence report about the accident at Chernobyl in 1986, which reported on the possible number of victims of the explosion in the reactor.

The report was sent on 2 may 1986 in the name of the Secretary of state as his assistant for intelligence and research Morton Abramovitz. He notes that all of the scientific community considers “absurd” the death of only two people in the crash, according to official data.

According to estimates Abramovits, during the day shift on the RBMK-1000 reactor are about 100 people. At night there should work approximately 25-30 employees. “As the third and fourth units are located close to each other, near the latter could be about 200 people during the day and 70 at night,” writes Abramowitz.

He notes that at the time of the explosion near the reactor, there were at least 100 people. Abramowitz notes that, judging by the photos of destruction, all who were close to the fourth reactor killed immediately, or have received lethal doses of radiation.

The document was published in connection with the release of the book, journalist and former member of the Presidential Council under Boris Yeltsin of Alla Yaroshinskaya “Chernobyl: top secret. Nuclear disaster through the eyes of the Politburo, the KGB and US intelligence”. Besides him, it included diary entries, reports from the meetings of the Politburo and other materials.

The accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat occurred on 26 April 1986. Then blew up a nuclear reactor of the fourth unit of the station. It was reported that the explosion killed one employee of the station, the second died in the first hours after the accident. Acute radiation sickness recorded more than 100 people, dozens of them died a few months after the disaster.

A new surge of interest in the subject accident occurred after the release of mini-series production company HBO: the party “Communists of Russia” has addressed in Roskomnadzor with the requirement to limit access to the series on all the trackers and resources. Party members said that a truly national tragedy in this series became “the object of ideological manipulation on the part of HBO,” and that the film “is an ideological weapon designed to discredit and demonize the image and the Soviet government, and Soviet people.”

In addition, representatives of the party sent a letter to the interior Ministry with a request to initiate a criminal case under article 129 of the criminal code for public slander “against the Director, screenwriter and Executive producer of the series.”

The ex-Minister of culture of Russia, special representative of Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi said that the American TV series “Chernobyl,” filmed professionally and touching, and it can not be called anti-Russian. About the strange reaction and said the writer Svetlana Aleksievich, from whose book “the Chernobyl prayer” was taken several storylines of the series.

In early July, the head of the Ministry of culture of Russia Vladimir Medinsky said that his office currently supports several projects dedicated to the Chernobyl conceived before the premiere of the American mini-series. However, he said that American TV series, despite some inaccuracies, adequately demonstrated the feat of the liquidators of the accident and was taken “with respect to simple people, to their feat of dedication”.

Shortly after this was published the trailer for the Russian TV series about Chernobyl, filmed for TV channel NTV. The action of the series takes place from April to December 1986 and revolves around the interest of foreign intelligence services to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It has caused sharply negative reaction of the users who called it “melodrama for Housewives”. Ambiguous reaction was caused by another project devoted to the Holocaust – film “on the way down the storks”, which was directed by Danila Kozlovsky.

Producer Alexander Rodnyansky said that the idea came to his mind 10 years ago and all this time they are carefully nurtured. “It will be a bumper, a large, visually rich film for a wide theatrical distribution, is aimed primarily at a young audience,” he said.