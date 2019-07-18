In the United States died 200th person that rescued people during the terrorist attack of 11 September
After the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001 happened, another tragedy: officially, the number of members of the fire Department of new York (FDNY) who died due to diseases related to the terrorist attack has reached 200 people, writes the Daily News.
Retired firefighter Richard Driscoll died in new York, he became the 200th city firefighter who died due to the effects of inhaled toxins, circulating around the twin towers for nearly 18 years ago.
“It is inconceivable, September 11 2001, we lost 343 members of the FDNY, and now he’s dead, another 200 people due to diseases that arose after the tragedy at the world trade center. These heroes gave their lives, bravely fighting for the salvation and healing of others. We will never forget them,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.
Driscoll, a veteran of the Vietnam war, in 2002, he retired, having worked in the fire Department of East Harlem for 32 years. During his career he has five times won awards for bravery.
Driscoll died the next day after one firefighter FDNY Kevin Nolan died of a disease, obtained during the work on 11 September.
Earlier in Washington, D.C. attorneys opposed the plan, Senator Rand Paul on blocking the extension of Federal compensation Fund for victims who survived the attacks.
Senator said that an additional $ 10 billion is too many and that any new spending must be offset by other cuts.
Of Senate Democrats called the move a “political game”.
According to the best estimates, 90 000 people, which first aid was in Ground Zero (the site is in Lower Manhattan, which until September 11 was a Shopping centre – ed) after the attack, while another 400 000 survivors lived and worked in the area at the time. According to the lawyers, all these people can get sick due to the effects of the September 11 attacks.