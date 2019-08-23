In the United States died one of the richest people in the world
On Friday, August 23, the American media reported the death of a prominent businessman David Koch. The billionaire died at the age of 79 years. The reason is not yet known. In 1992, David was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He had the operation. Koch underwent a course of radio – and hormonal therapy. In July last year, he retired for health reasons.
In March 2019, Forbes magazine put David Koch on 11-th place in its ranking of the richest people in the world. His condition at that time was estimated at 50.5 billion dollars. In day of death of the businessman and his capital amounted to 42.4 billion dollars.
Together with his elder brother Charles, David is owned by Koch Industries, which was founded in 1940. It Qax turned it into one of the world’s giants. The business interests of the brothers cover the energy sector, chemicals, asphalt, plastic, gasoline, natural gas, agriculture and even the production of toilet paper.
In mid-August, 2019 Bloomberg published its annual ranking of the richest families in the world. Charles and David Koch took the third place. Their total capital was estimated at $ 125 billion!
David is survived by his wife and three children.
