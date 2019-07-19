In the United States experienced a drone-flamethrower (VIDEO)
American Corporation Throwflame surprised the world with their new invention. The developers have created a flame thrower, which can match almost any drone.
Recently in the Network leaked video test of unmanned flamethrower from the American firm Throwflame. We add that this company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. She specializiruetsya in the production and sale of flame-throwers, informs enovosty.com/news.
Recently designers have assembled a new flamethrower TF-19 Wasp (translated as “Wasp”), which can be installed on the drone. Using the flamethrower drone can jet flame damage to the target at a distance of 7.5 meters. To produce fire OSA can for 100 seconds. UAV operator broadcast video in real time.
The company States that its new product is designed for agricultural purposes. By flying flamethrower, according to the developers, you can destroy wasps ‘ nests and other pests. It is also proposed to burn the grass in fire hazard areas.
Staff Throwflame said that one drone-the flamethrower takes 3.7 fuel to spew enough flame. If necessary, the possible refueling of unmanned TF-19 Wasp. Working flamethrower due to the fact that the mixture under pressure erupts from the barrel and ignited by an electric charge.