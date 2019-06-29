In the United States famous rapper suffered multiple gunshot wounds

В США известный рэпер получил множественные огнестрельные ранения

Famous American rapper Slim 400 got in trouble and received multiple gunshot wounds, informs .

The incident occurred on the evening of June 28 in Los Angeles. Law enforcement officers, initiating an investigation, reported that during the conflict, had spotted the car in black. We are searching for the attackers.

As a rap artist is estimated as critical. The motives of the perpetrators are unknown.

In April of this year, it was reported about the death of American rapper Nipsey Hussle. His killer fired three shots at the musician, then kicked the victim and fled.

