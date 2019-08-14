In the United States fleeing the bear crashed through the wall of the house
In the area of conservation of Estes Park, in Colorado, a large black bear broke in a house to make money, and running away, struck the wall.
As reported by the local police from the Estes Park Police Department, because of the invasion of bears in private residence no one was hurt. Fortunately, the owners at that time were absent.
Apparently, the predator was attracted by a peculiar smell, which, most likely, came from the trash.
Apartment thief managed for a while in the house, and then hurried retreat. And was in such a hurry that he hit the wall his entire carcass.
However, the police of the local Department is very sensitive to animals living in these protected areas. The police did not pursue the predator. On the contrary, has posted on his page in Facebook post, in which he asked the people to protect bears, “Please make your contribution to the conservation of wild bears. They are extremely smart, and this means that we should all be the same.”
Meanwhile, the state Agency in Denver Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that in just the last ten days in the heart of Estes Park bears entered 35 cars and 9 houses.