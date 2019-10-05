In the United States for a month and a half the death rate among smokers of electronic cigarettes has grown in 18 times
Thursday, October 3, Centre for control and prevention (CDC) USA has reported that in the country the number of deaths from diseases associated with Smoking electronic cigarettes, has already reached 18 people. The deadly disease was diagnosed in 1 080 American citizens. With 80% of them are young people not older than 35 years.
The head of the CDC Robert Redfield led and other statistics. The average age of deaths from vaping — inhaling vapour of aromatic additives is 50 years. The youngest smoker was 27 years old, the oldest 71 years. The disease is found in 15 U.S. States. About 70% of the patients were men.
“These figures are extremely alarming. Unfortunately, this may only be the tip of the iceberg”, — said Redfield. While the causes of lung disease are still not completely understood. Obviously only the fact that all patients, including cases with fatal outcome, unites the passion of vaping.
Until now, electronic cigarettes were considered as less dangerous since smokers are not affected nearly 7 000 chemicals present in cigarettes. However, at the moment it is established that liquid for electronic cigarettes contain nicotine and traces of various metals from coal for heating, or from other components of the device. In addition, they added a variety of aromatic substances and essences, whose effects on human lungs in combination with the steam thoroughly studied.
Meanwhile, vaping is becoming increasingly popular. For example, in 2018 in the US they are fond of 3.6 million students. It’s half a million more than in 2017.
It was recorded at the end of August. In less than a month and a half the number of deaths increased 18 times. Australian scientists came to the conclusion that e-cigarettes destroy lung cells and cause allergies.
