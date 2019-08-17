In the United States found the portrait of the former President in the shoes and the dress
Searches were held in the house of Epstein.
The home of the deceased American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexual exploitation of children and slave, found a portrait of former United States President bill Clinton in a blue dress and red shoes, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
According to the source that submitted a fuzzy photo of a portrait, the image was Clinton in the oval office. It was simply a blue dress and red high heel shoes. He sat in the chair and smiled, pointing at the viewer.
“It was a very provocative, sexy picture. It was heels, blue dress, and his hands were in a strange position,” — said the source.
The painting was created by artist Petrina Ryan of Clad. Currently it is not known whether Epstein, the original or a copy of the film.
It is noted that a very similar blue dress seen on the wife of ex-President Hillary Clinton in 2009.