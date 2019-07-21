In the United States gathered to storm the secret base in search of aliens
Network users in the United States mounted an assault on a secret air force base to find out what really happens to a secret facility.
This is reported in the group in Facebook Shitposting cuz im in shambles, where he set up a meeting Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us (Storm Area 51, all of us, they can’t stop).
The news of this “fun” appeared at the end of June. As of July 20, more than 1.8 million people are going to “attack” the area of the Pentagon, and another 1.3 million “interested” this.
“Meet me at the tourist center Area 51 and the coordinate break. If we were to run in the style of “Naruto”, outrun their bullets. Let’s look at the aliens,” wrote the creators of the meeting.
The idea of Area 51 (Area 51) resulted in a success and a lot of people supported it. Area 51 popularized in mass culture in 1990-ies through the series “Secret materials”. However, on their official website already sold merch with slogans in the spirit of “I survived Area 51” “I gesture as I love aliens”, “Born on the wrong planet”, “#штурмуемзону51” and others.
However, later moderator of the group wrote a clarification to the authorities that the event is “just a joke”, and he’s not going to be responsible if someone actually would think to storm the area.
Area 51 — the object on the southern shore of a dry salt lake Groom lake in Nevada, part of the air base, the U.S. air force Edwards air space above which is partially closed for civil aviation. Because of the secrecy in popular culture, a host of conspiracy theories, including the one in this place, the military is studying the aliens, whose ships allegedly crashed on the planet, in particular at Roswell in 1947.