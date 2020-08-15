In the United States has created a mini-camera, fixed on insects: why it can be dangerous
Is it possible to see the world through the eyes of insects? Thanks to scientists from the University of Washington and the chamber of humanity had such an opportunity. In the experiment, the unique invention is secured on the back of a beetle. “Voice of America” has learned from the creators of the mini-camera as it is supposed to be used.
Interest in the new product caused not so much by the size of the camera, as its autonomy. Co-author of development as a graduate student at Washington University Vikram Iyer (Vikram Iyer, University of Washington).
“This is the first wireless camera that is made so tiny. If you take the smartphone, the camera itself is also small. But the battery and processor and a lot more,” said Iyer in an interview with the correspondent of Russian service “voice of America”.
Due to the small size the picture quality while not as high as on modern smartphones. Scientists attribute this to the fact that the device is the size of a coin one cent – the first of its kind, and they were saving every milligram of weight, so that the insect could move under the weight of the camera. To improve the image the lens is made movable and is arranged around the eyes in insects.
“Instead of eyes, possessing an acute eyesight with the view in all directions, in insects the eye is divided into more sensitive areas. They move their head and focus on specific objects and areas. We followed the same approach and equipped the camera mini adapter that allows you to turn it left and right,” says Iyer.
The use of the new invention is very wide. The scientists said that the camera can be fixed, for example, on birds, and hypothetically, and small mammals like squirrels or rabbits. So in the first place, the novelty of interested biologists, hoping that the mini-camera can lead to new discoveries in science, because it is possible to observe the behavior of insects and animals in their natural environment.
Technology provides a stimulus to the invention of the miniature robots that will also be possible to install such cameras. While such analogues in a wide production, as Autonomous mini-robots require bulk power supplies.
“Beetle moves for hours, while the robot’s small size, the battery will “die” fast enough. We can put a camera on an insect and release it, for example, in the field, to produce unique research in the field of agriculture,” explains Iyer.
On the logical question – would it be possible to use the camera for spying – scientists answer in the affirmative. However, I emphasize that strongly against the use of the invention for this purpose.
“In the lab we are seeking ways to oppose such use,” – explained the interlocutor of “voice of America”.
Now the creators of the device I think how to put it on a commercial footing and to establish mass production.
“We have already addressed the representatives of research groups and staff of the Department of agriculture of the USA, who are interested in such technologies for monitoring insects, – said Ayer. – As for the cost, it is actually fairly low due to the small size.”
Along with a camera scientists have developed a special application that allows you to see the picture from the camera directly on the smartphone.
By the way, not a single beetle in the study suffered – for the experiment were selected by a special species of beetles that live in the nature of carrying loads weighing more than five hundred milligrams.
