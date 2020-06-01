In the United States has officially begun hurricane season: what to prepare and what to stock up on
Began June, and with it the hurricane season, which officially lasts from June 1 to November 30, says Fox35. Forecasters predict that the season will be more active than usual.
National oceanic and atmospheric administration (NOAA) predicted an active season above average: from 13 to 19 names storms, 6-10 of which will become hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes of the third and higher category.
The AccuWeather meteorologists also predicted that the activity this season will be “above normal”, with 14 to 18 tropical storms. It is expected that 7-9 of them will become hurricanes, and 2-4 may turn into major hurricanes.
Experts from the University of Colorado expect the same, predicting the “above-normal activity”.
Experts of the Scientific center of the Earth system in Pennsylvania also predicted an active season, with a 15-24 tropical storm that gets named. It can make 2020 the year of record.
How many storms and hurricanes will be actually, will show time. In the last couple of weeks in the Atlantic has recorded tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha.
For comparison, the Atlantic hurricane season 2019 amounted to 18 storms with names that correspond to the data of 1969 and was the fourth most busy season for the last 150 years.
What happens in the Pacific ocean
Tropical storm Amanda in the Pacific ocean has weakened after its landfall in Guatemala, but the residual effects of this storm could be transformed into a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, writes ABC13.
Monday, June 1, the national hurricane center gave it an 80% probability of storm development in the Gulf over the next 48 hours.
According to the National hurricane center, the remnants of the system will continue to move Northwest and may be in the Bay of Campeche the evening of 1 June. If the weather system will move back over water, it can develop into a tropical depression.
It is expected that over the next few days in the southern part of Mexico will continue heavy rains. If the system strengthened to a tropical storm, it will be called Cristobal.
ABC13 weather forecasters began to observe a system that was named Amanda, in the last week of may, when it was formed in the Pacific ocean.
Weather phenomenon poses no immediate risk to the coast of Texas or any one specific region, but forecast models are hinting at the possibility of continuing this storm, so all on the Gulf coast should be aware of the weather in the next few days.
Supplies for hurricane season
Each hurricane season it is important to prepare and stock up on everything you need. Here is what recommends the Federal Agency for emergency management USA (FEMA):
- water (1 gallon (3.8 liters) per person per day for at least 3 days for drinking and hygiene);
- the food (at least a three day supply of food with a long shelf life);
- battery-powered radio or hand operated radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert;
- flashlight;
- first aid kit;
- extra battery;
- whistle (to signal for help);
- dust mask (to filter contaminated air);
- plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter-in-place);
- wet wipes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal hygiene);
- wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities);
- manual can opener (for food);
- local card;
- cell phone with chargers and battery backup.
In addition, the Centers for control and prevention (CDC) recommend these materials:
- fabric front cover (for people of all ages from 2 years and older), soap, disinfectant for hands, wipes for disinfection of surfaces;
- prescription medications;
- over-the-counter drugs such as painkillers, antidiarrheal drugs, antacids or laxatives;
- prescription glasses and contact lens solution;
- infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper cream;
- pet food and extra water for your pet;
- cash or traveler’s checks;
- important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and Bank account records stored in electronic form or in a waterproof portable container;
- sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person;
- a complete change of clothes in accordance with your climate and durable shoes;
- fire extinguisher;
- matches in a waterproof container;
- products for women and personal hygiene items;
- the mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils;
- paper and pencil;
- books, games, puzzles or other ways to entertain the kids.
FEMA also give a few tips:
- store canned foods in a cool, dry place;
- keep packaged food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers;
- replace expired items as needed;
- every year, reconsider their needs and update your kit as needs change, your family.
