In the United States has reduced the crop forecast for Ukraine
June 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
This year the wheat harvest in Ukraine will fall by 1.5 million tons, according to U.S. experts.
The Ministry of agriculture of 1.5 million tonnes of downgraded wheat harvest in Ukraine to 26.5 million tons.
According to the June forecast is 9% less than the production of wheat in the previous season, which reached 28 million tons.
Also 1.5 million tonnes reduced the forecast of wheat exports from Ukraine — to 17.5 million tons.
The decline in the forecast due to dry weather conditions, particularly in the Odessa region, which accounts for 8% of wheat production.
“The conditions for plant growth at the beginning of June in Odessa, the worst since 2007,” the report says.