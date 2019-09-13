In the United States IG Nobel prize was awarded to French researchers temperature of the scrotum and bacteria on banknotes (PHOTOS)

The researchers studied the saliva of children and the spread of bacteria during the transfer of banknotes, was among the winners of the IG Nobel prize (Ig Nobel Prize), awarded for original ideas, as well as the ridiculous and seemingly useless scientific achievements. The 29th award ceremony was held on Thursday at Harvard University (Massachusetts) in the USA.

Prize in anatomy was awarded to the French, who studied the difference in temperature of the scrotum from naked and dressed postmen in France, reported in the blog of the organizers of awarding the IG Nobel prize. A group of Japanese researchers were awarded the prize in chemistry for figuring that an ordinary child of five produced on an average day about half a liter of saliva, reports TASS.

The award in Economics was awarded to the scientists from Turkey, the Netherlands and Germany, attempted to set on which banknotes are the easiest transmitted bacteria. They came to the conclusion that from this point of view the most dangerous U.S. dollar and the Romanian LEU.

Prize in engineering awarded to the inventor from Iran. He has developed a device for changing diapers in children. The researcher was not able to attend the ceremony but sent a video message, which, according to the organizers, did not make it in time for the ceremony.

Prize in medicine was awarded to Italian Silvano Gallus. He and his colleagues found that eating pizza can help your body deal with some diseases (myocardial infarction, breast cancer, ovarian and prostate). According to scientists, it is important that the pizza was cooked and eaten in Italy.

The IG Nobel peace prize awarded to a team of scientists from Britain, Saudi Arabia, USA and Singapore. They tried to find out whether bring person pleasant sensation tickling and scratching.

Biologists from Singapore, China, Australia, Poland, USA and Bulgaria (Ling-Jun Kong, Herbert Crepaz, Agnieszka Gorecka, Alexander Urbanec, Rainer Dumke, Tomas Peterek) found that magnetized the dead cockroaches behave very differently than live, though is also magnetized.

The German scientist Fritz Strike received the award in the field of psychology, examining the impact on human habits is to keep a pen in your mouth. As it turned out, writing in the mouth can make a person smile, but it doesn’t make him happier.

Finally, the prize in physics was awarded to a team of scientists from US, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and the UK (Patricia Yang, Alexander Lee, miles Chan, Alynn Martin, Ashley Edwards, Scott Carver and David Hu), who asked the question, why poop wombats have cubic form.

Note, Patricia Yang and David Hu, the engineers of the Technological Institute of Georgia in Atlanta in 2015 have already won the IG Nobel prize. Then the world gave their contribution to the opening of the “law of urination”. He says that mammals empty their bladders on average in 21 seconds.

The IG Nobel prize, also called Antinobelevskoy prize, awarded “for achievements that first make laugh and then reflect.” It was established in 1991, humor magazine “Annals of improbable research” (Annals of Improbable Research). The main principle of the determination of winners, their scientific work must “first to laugh and then make you think”.

Since 1999 the prize is awarded in 10 fields, part of nominations coincides with the Nobel, the remaining established each year separately. Award winners usually get from the hands of Nobel laureates from different years.

Russian scientists repeatedly became winners of the IG Nobel prize. In 1991 Yuri Struchkov, the member-correspondent of the Academy of Sciences was given the award for literature. From 1981 to 1990 he published 948 scientific materials – one article in 4 days.

In 2000 IG Nobel prize in physics was awarded to Andre Geim, working at the time in Holland. A scientist engaged in that hung frogs in a magnetic field – caused them to levitate. And in 2010 he was awarded the Nobel prize together with another our compatriot Konstantin Novoselov, opening a new graphene material.

In 2002 IG Nobel prize in Economics was awarded to the Russian “Gazprom” “for adapting the concept of imaginary numbers to the business world”.

In 2012, three awards were Russian. The IG Nobel peace prize was awarded to Igor Petrov, the employee of the company SKN, based in the city of Snezhinsk in Chelyabinsk region. Here invented a way to undermine the explosives in need of disposal that it turns into diamonds. They are small – the nano range. In fact dust. But the important point from something devastating turns creative. The nanodiamonds, by the way, are suitable for the creation of new high – tech materials.

Another Russian named Tulio Guadalupe, who, along with colleagues from the Netherlands – Anita Irland and Rolf Zwaan was the winner of the award in the field of psychology. In 2011, scientists published a paper in which conclusively proved that if you tilt your head to the left (always the left!), considering the Eiffel tower, it seems that it is the tower – like became less.

The IG Nobel prize in 2012 was also Ruslan Krechetnikov, who, however, worked in Canada. Paired with American Hans Mayer, he conducted a study, which was called “You are carrying a Cup of coffee. Why did he spill?” Scientists came to the conclusion that this happens because of the uneven steps of the media, writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.