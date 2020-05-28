In the United States intensified protests over the death of the arrested men: arson, looting and one dead
Protests in Minneapolis relating to the death of George Floyd, sharply increased on the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest, writes Fox News.
Numerous reports indicate that mayor Jacob Frey appealed to Governor Tim Walsh with a request to deploy the National guard in the city.
Social media users tweeted a video which was seen as a group of people go to the local Target store and come out with bags full of goods. At least one group of armed men were seen near a shopping Mall in Minneapolis the evening of may 27 prior to the episode of looting.
Protests in the city first broke out on may 26, after in a Network there was video on which the police choked the knee of Floyd laying on the pavement during violent arrest. The protesters called for the accused police officers — four of which uvolili — the death of man.
According to the Star Tribune, the shooting fatalities in the late evening of may 27 was connected with the looting in Lombard. Reportedly, shot the proprietor. The police said that one person is in custody.
Reporter Max Nesterak interviewed a group of armed men near a tobacco shop that said they agree with the protests but not the looting. According to them, business owners are desperately trying to protect their shops.
“These guys are here with a machete, with broken Windows, trying not to let the looters, because the cops can’t get here,’ said one of the armed men. — So I thought that before the police came, the Americans were. And here we are”.
Another armed man said, “We definitely don’t agree with looting, but we agree with the cause and protest.”
Looting was recorded in the Target store on East lake street and near the police station set fire to the store AutoZone.
Around the site you could see the officers, but they did not try to intervene in the looting. Some demonstrators clashed with police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas during the second confrontation the evening of may 26.
Other shops that were involved in the looting included Cub Foods and Dollar Tree.
Mike Tobin from News News live said that he caught in the crossfire, and said he was sprayed in the eyes with pepper spray.
“Stun grenades were launched, mainly police officers on the roof,” said Tobin, standing with a news camera and a microphone between the rows of protesters and police.
George Floyd, 46-year-old black man, died during his detention by the police. In the video, filmed on a mobile phone of a passerby, it was evident that the officer is standing with his knee on the neck of a Floyd for almost 8 minutes, after which the man lost consciousness. Floyd was pronounced dead at the hospital. The police allegedly responded to the alleged forgery. A person matching the description of Floyd allegedly used a fake account.
That same officer and three police officers were dismissed on may 26. They were identified as Derek Chauvin, who was Thomas lane, The Tao and George. Alexander Quang, according to FOX 9.
On Wednesday, mayor Jacob Frey called Sovena to criminal liability. Federal investigators have joined the investigation into the death of Floyd.
Protesters gathered in the evening on may 27, near the suburban home Chauvin, who was also near the house in Minneapolis, where he lives, Mike Freeman, Hennepin County attorney, who will decide the case. In these protests there was no recorded violence.
To help the local police in the investigation of the death of Floyd, was invited by the FBI, who immediately compared this death case Eric garner, unarmed black men who died in 2014 in new York city after the police used him in a chokehold. Same as Floyd, he begged to let him live, saying, “I can’t breathe”.
President trump said he told the FBI and the Department of justice to investigate the death of Floyd.
“At my request, the FBI and the justice Department is already investigating a very sad and tragic death of George Floyd in Minnesota,” wrote trump.
bookmark