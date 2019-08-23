In the United States invented a new way to pay for goods in supermarkets
The American network of supermarkets 7-Eleven has introduced a new way of paying for goods via a mobile app directly in the store. This service has been running in 15 stores, according to the press service of the company.
It is known that a technology called Scan & Pay has developed and patented a network of 7-Eleven, and gradually applied in private shops throughout the year. Initially, the service worked only in the state of Texas and in August 2019 for the service connected store in new York.
With Scan & Pay, the buyer may not pay for goods at the checkout and, consequently, not to stand in queues. You need to download on your smartphone the official 7-Eleven app to scan the barcode of a product and pay for it using Apple Pay, Google Pay or traditional debit or credit card. After payment, the customers must scan a special QR code on the exit of the store, confirming your purchase.
There are limitations on the types of products that require the assistance of a cashier, hot products, financial services and products with age verification (alcohol and tobacco).