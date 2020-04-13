In the United States is a colorful flash mob in gratitude to the doctors: photo and video footage
More and more American cities join the action at Blue Light It, illuminating the most significant urban buildings in blue. Thus local residents have expressed gratitude to the doctors and employees of essential services that are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, noted, “Voice of America”. Here’s how it looks.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8656
[name] => flash mob
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => fleshmob
)
flashmob
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26429
[name] => pandemic
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pandemiya
)
pandemic
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark