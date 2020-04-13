In the United States is a colorful flash mob in gratitude to the doctors: photo and video footage

More and more American cities join the action at Blue Light It, illuminating the most significant urban buildings in blue. Thus local residents have expressed gratitude to the doctors and employees of essential services that are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, noted, “Voice of America”. Here’s how it looks.

В США проходит красочный флешмоб в знак благодарности врачам: фото- и видеорепортаж

Photo: twitter.com/NYGovCuomo

