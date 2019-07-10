In the United States is a criminal scandal: targeting trump and Clinton
Not every day on the dock is the influential American financier and billionaire. Another rarity: hooked prosecutors was not just a billionaire and close friend of two presidents of the USA — Donald trump, bill Clinton and even the British Prince Andrew (Duke of York).
Special piquancy of the situation makes the fact that the arrested financier not being charged with tax crimes, and trafficking and prostitution involving minors, writes in his article for RIA Novosti journalist Ivan Danilov.
The arrest of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein became the main political news of the week in the US and has the potential to grow into a major political scandal of the decade, if during the court proceedings will begin to emerge and the data of its senior clients. A special correspondent for CNN’s Erica Orden writes with reference to documents of the district court of new York that during a search in office of Epstein in his safe was discovered CDs with labels of the form “young (name) + (name)”, and it may well mean that billionaire pimp was involved in not only prostitution involving minors, but also to collect compromising information on its customers, especially from the political and business environment.
In this context, particularly interesting is the past of Mr. Epstein. He was able to avoid Federal criminal prosecution in 2007 and 2008 (when he was accused of sexual relations with a minor and got off with unprecedented a soft sentence to the exclusive “billionaire’s” conditions), thanks to a widely criticized plea deal, lenient conditions which continue to create problems for the Department of justice”.
According to The New York Times, “prior to the transaction about recognition of fault Mr. Epstein, the former Manager of a hedge Fund, was friends with Donald George. Trump, former President bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, Duke of York,” and it is possible that his wide circle of acquaintances affected condescension, which showed the American Themis.
Additional interest to this interpretation of events may be associated with the fact that underage victims of Epstein a few years ago claimed that the us government hid evidence of his guilt. The Guardian shows exactly that: “One of the victims said that the US government hide the horrible evidence of the activities in which she was involved, working as a so-called sex slave of Epstein. She stated that she was the victim of a serious effort to conceal illegal activities.”
Journalists from leading Western media, which claim that Epstein was friends with representatives of the higher echelons of the American government, there are serious arguments. The Guardian recalls: “in-flight magazines private jet Epstein showed that former President bill Clinton made at least 26 flights on it between 2001 and 2003 — that is, in the same period, which are deemed to include the new charges”.
It should be noted that a private plane, writes about the British and American press, was nicknamed the Lolita Express, and he flew mostly on the private island of a billionaire, the famous “bright”parties.
However, in the close circle of good friends Epstein was not only the Democrats, but the future President-Republican trump, who in 2002 spoke of him literally (quote from New York Magazine): “I know Jeff (Epstein) for 15 years. Amazing guy. It is very fun. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I, and many of them are young. There’s no doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life”.
In light of these facts about the controversial billionaire pimp the old trump’s words play very different colors, and he is hardly excited about his positive evaluation of the discredited financier, especially as the Prosecutor, with whom Epstein had concluded that the (incredibly lucrative for themselves) deal with the investigation, now works in the administration of the American President.
The situation may develop in a most peculiar way, and it is impossible to exclude that now the fate of many American politicians is in the hands of the Epstein or in the hands of FBI investigators, who had access to incriminating evidence, which he has collected over the years. It is very easily can be political: if the prosecutors will focus on the clients that are associated with only one flank of the American political spectrum, it can have a serious impact on the political process in the United States in General and for the presidential election of 2020 in particular.
For a significant number of voters may well decide not to vote for the candidate of the party involved in such a terrible scandal. A scenario in which the hearing in the case of Epstein will turn into a presentation of all incriminating videos and photos its customers, regardless of their political affiliation, it seems unlikely, because such developments will be resisted across the political and business class of the United States.
To make sure that Epstein fits a very broad political coalition, it is enough to point out an interesting fact: the all-star team of lawyers who provided him with incredibly favorable “plea deal” in 2007-2008 (and it was carried out with gross procedural violations) consisted of Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz (known Democrat and an ardent supporter of Hillary Clinton), Kenneth Starr, a Republican and former Prosecutor, who was involved in an act of impeachment against bill Clinton, and Jay Lefkowitz the lawyer of the administration of George W. Bush who served as special U.S. envoy on issues of human rights in the DPRK.
When it comes to protect the billionaire, who organized on his personal island brothel with a minor for the top politicians of the country, conflicts between Republicans and Democrats is somehow inferior to a striking ability to a productive interaction.
Maybe it Epstein would indeed be the detonator for a tectonic change in American politics, but believe in it with difficulty. Similar hopes have been ten years ago, when Epstein had once taken red-handed. Most likely (though not the only possible) finale of this story will be the most quiet end of the trial, from which a visible image is not affected none of the really high-end clients of billionaire pedophile.