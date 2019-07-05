In the United States, lightning struck the warehouse with 45,000 barrels of whiskey of Jim Beam. Part of the whiskey burned down, and part of it spilled into the river, making it ‘hop’ (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In American Kentucky a fire at two warehouses of the producer of Jim Beam Bourbon that the city of Lexington, killed at least 45 thousand barrels of whiskey, each of which was 200 gallons of mash this corn Bourbon.

According to experts, one of the barrels is on average 150-210 whiskey bottles of standard size. Thus, consumers will not receive about 6 million bottles the most sold in the world of American corn whiskey.

As reported by the representatives of the company, the most probable cause of the fire is lightning. The fire, which began on the night of Wednesday, one of the warehouses burned completely, despite attempts by firefighters to extinguish the flames within a few hours. There were no injuries.

According to Bloomberg, if you take the average retail price for a bottle of Jim Beam in 15-35 dollars, the fire caused the company damages of approximately 90-300 million dollars.

However, as reported in its official statement, the representative of the Jim Beam Dan Cohen, destroyed the whiskey was “relatively young,” so this incident would not harm retail sales and will not affect the availability of Jim Beam whiskey for consumers, reports “Voice of America”.

Local residents reported that in the air now smell of Bourbon. And flowing next to the burned warehouse is a tributary of the Kentucky, under the name of Glens became “alcoholic”.

In the photo taken from the air, seen as the whiskey caught in the influx of burning barrels, mixed with water and goes downstream. According to The Daily Mail, firefighters arrived at the scene of the incident on Tuesday evening, July 2, is not specifically extinguished the fire, allowing the flames to destroy the wort in barrels, so it did not get into the environment and do injury to nature (the wort hitting the river, can lower the oxygen content in water and cause the death of all fish).

The manufacturer has already hired a team of specialists in liquidation of consequences of emergency situation which should minimize the damage from the “Bourbon flows” to the environment

Jim Beam owns 126 warehouses in Kentucky, which store about 3.3 million barrels of whiskey. The current loss is approximately 1.4% of the whisky in the United States.

All the losses of the manufacturer was insured.

Jim Beam – the world’s best selling brand of Bourbon (American corn whiskey). It was founded in 1795.