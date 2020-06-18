In the United States no longer treat COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine: warehouses remained millions of doses
After the Department of quality control of products and medicines USA (FDA) withdrew permission for the treatment of coronavirus infection hydroxychloroquine, the Federal government was faced with the fact that public warehouses there were 63 million unused doses, writes CNN.
The government began to accumulate donor hydroxychloroquine in late March, after President trump called it “very encouraging”, “very strong” and “game-changing”.
But on June 15 the FDA withdrew permission for emergency use of a drug for the treatment of COVID-19, stating that “there is no reason to believe” that the drug is effective against the virus, it increases the risk of side effects, including heart problems.
In the end, the Strategic national stock remained 63 million unused doses of hydroxychloroquine, plus 2 million doses of chloroquine, a related drug, donated by Bayer, according to Carol Danko, representatives of the Department of health and human services (HHS).
Many experts in the field of public health point to this as a sad Chapter in the history of the pandemic.
“On a national scale we pay great attention to one drug — hydroxychloroquine — said David Holtgrave, Dean of the School of public health at the University of Albany, who became co-author of the study drug for the treatment of coronavirus disease. — I am concerned that history will judge this as excessive investment in one way of treatment, but not in a broader view for a greater number of options.”
Before the FDA withdrew its approval, a national strategic reserve has issued 31 million doses. Novartis and Mylan have donated the drug for the warehouse.
“HHS is working with the companies who donated product to determine the available options for the drug remaining in the national Strategic reserve,” wrote Danko in a statement to CNN.
Hydroxychloroquine has been used for many years for the treatment of diseases such as malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus. After President trump was promoting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment COVID-19, patients with these diseases reported that it was difficult to find a cure.
News about the remaining doses were first published in the New York Times.
In may, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn wrote that the decision of his Agency to authorize the use of hydroxychloroquine in March, “was based on the evaluation criteria and scientific data available at that moment.”
However, many experts on infectious diseases, including those studied drug for the treatment of a coronavirus, saying that there was never any evidence that the drug worked against the virus.
In March, trump wrote in Тvitter, citing a French study that hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin “have a real chance to become one of the most significant changes in the history of medicine”. He remained a supporter of the drug for several months and even said that he took it himself after he has been exposed to the virus.
This French study was so many problematic implications, it refused to those who first published it. The study is not concluded that the drug worked for patients with COVID — he just reduced the amount of virus detected in the nose and throat.
In addition, it was a very small study of only 20 patients, and it did not take into account those who took hydroxychloroquine and died or was in the ICU.
After complaining to the authors medical journal International Study of Antimicrobial chemotherapy is concluded that the study “does not meet the expected standard of society.”
Since then, two major studies showed that the drug was not effective against the coronavirus. One of them, published in the journal of the American medical Association, shows: in patients with COVID taking the drug, the likelihood of cardiac arrest by more than two times higher.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5356
[name] => medicine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => lekarstvo
)
medicine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28575
[name] => the treatment of coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => lechenie-koronavirusa
)
treatment коронавирусаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark