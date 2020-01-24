In the United States officially confirmed the second case of coronavirus infection in Chinese
Center for control and prevention of diseases (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC) confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the United States. Today, 24 January, symptoms of the disease were diagnosed in women older than 60 years. She is now in Illinois, and was recently in the Chinese city of Wuhan, reports Fox News.
The health Agency said that the woman returned to the United States on January 13, a few days later, called in a medical institution and reported symptoms similar to coronavirus.
After that she was hospitalized. The hospital has taken all security measures so that the infection is not passed on to other people. Later laboratory tests confirmed that the woman contracted the virus 2019-nCoV.
The public health Department of Illinois and the Department of public health Chicago check places that a woman could attend after returning to the United States before admission. But there is preliminary information that the patient almost never left his house.
This is the second confirmed case of mers in the United States. Informed about infection with the virus claimed the authorities of Seattle. Dr. George Diaz, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Regional medical center of Providence in Everett, said that the patient (a man aged 30 years) is in a stable condition, and they await further instruction from CDC.
Officials also said that currently still under investigation, 63 cases of infection in 22 States. Although the virus is considered a serious threat to public health, immediate risk of them Contracting to the American public currently recognized as low.
As representatives of the CDC, 11 of those cases have clarified that this is not a coronavirus.
Head of health and human services Alex Azar said on January 24 Fox News that Americans need to be assured that the country is serious about the appearance of this virus.
“We’ve been engaged in this issue,” said Azar. — Actively prepared”.
Azar announced that the United States uses a layered approach to protect Americans, including checks at airports.
More than 800 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since the first reports of an outbreak in Wuhan. At least 26 deaths associated with the virus, including two of them occurred outside so-called viral hub.
As reported ForumDaily:
- January 21, the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) officially confirmed the first new case of the deadly coronavirus in the United States.
- The CDC and officials in Washington said 30-year-old man diagnosed with the virus is in a Regional medical center, Providence in Everett. His condition is satisfactory.
- Symptoms appeared on January 19, the diagnosis was confirmed on 20 January.
- The first cases of infection with coronavirus have been associated with the seafood market in Wuhan. Chinese officials this week stated that transmission from person to person confirmed.
- How to protect yourself from this virus, read here.
IN THE UNITED STATES
virus
epidemic
Il
коронавирусFacebookVkontakte
bookmark