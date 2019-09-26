In the United States published the controversial document, which Trump threatens impeachment: surfaced…
In the United States issued a complaint against the President of Donald trump for trying to strike at your political opponent Joe Biden with the mediation of Ukraine. Recall, trump decided to put the transcript of the conversation with Zelensky on 25 July, as opponents of the American President started talking about impeachment.
The intelligence Committee of the U.S. house of representatives has unveiled the accuser’s complaint against trump, according to “UKRINFORM”.
According to the publication, Committee Chairman Adam Schiff called the document a “road map” for the investigation of impeachment of the President.
“The public has a right to see the complaint, as well as the things she reveals”, — said the head of the Intelligence Committee of the U.S. house of representatives.
The complaint covers 9 pages of text. In it we are talking about a telephone conversation of presidents of Ukraine and USA on 25 July. In a document dated August 12 in particular, attention is drawn to the request of the President of the United States to open an investigation into the Ukraine against his political rival in the presidential election Joe Biden.
In the document, in particular, says that after talking Zelensky and trump, a personal lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani allegedly contacted the head office of the President Andrei Bogdan and the head of SBU Ivan Baranovym in private, and then traveled to Madrid for a personal meeting with the Advisor Zelensky Andrey Ermak.
The complaint was forwarded on Wednesday, September 25, in the evening in the Capitol. This complaint of an unnamed informant that prompted the Democrats to begin formal impeachment and click on the trump with the requirement to publish the text of a telephone conversation with Zelensky.
The white house on Wednesday, under pressure from Congress and the society agreed to publish the transcript of the conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and USA, which confirmed that trump was asked to investigate the situation with the investigation in respect of the company Burisma, the Supervisory Board which employed the son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.
Later it became known that the Complainant has agreed to testify before Congress.
