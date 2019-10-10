In the United States raised a pumpkin the size of a car
The festival Topsfield Fair in Connecticut Alex Noel presented a giant pumpkin weighing in 1040,7 pounds. This writes CNN.
For comparison, one of the lightest cars on the market, weighs 915 kilograms. The owner of the pumpkin got for winning the contest 8,5 thousand dollars.
This giant pumpkin, weighing in at nearly 2,300 pounds, just set a new local record at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts https://t.co/zIiZcFdziP pic.twitter.com/8KgEFI55gU
— CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2019