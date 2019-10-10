In the United States raised a pumpkin the size of a car

В США вырастили тыкву размером с автомобиль

The festival Topsfield Fair in Connecticut Alex Noel presented a giant pumpkin weighing in 1040,7 pounds. This writes CNN.

For comparison, one of the lightest cars on the market, weighs 915 kilograms. The owner of the pumpkin got for winning the contest 8,5 thousand dollars.

