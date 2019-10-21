In the United States recognized that during the Cuban missile crisis the CIA was a Soviet ‘mole’, which is not exposed (PHOTO)

Soviet intelligence was introduced into the CIA in the Cuban missile crisis, preceding the period, his agent, to calculate that the Americans and failed.

According to Robert Kennedy Jr., nephew of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and son of the Minister of justice, the US attorney General Robert Kennedy, the principal negotiator on the American side during the Cuban missile crisis, the embedded agent was never caught. “We still don’t know who it was,” said Robert Kennedy in an interview first Deputy Director of TASS, Mikhail Gusman, which he gave for the documentary film “23 years and 14 days of life Ambassador.” According to TASS, 16 November 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding diplomat and public figure, the Soviet Ambassador to U.S. Anatoly Dobrynin. To this date, and to coincide with the release of the film.

According to the testimony of descendant of Bobby Kennedy, the Soviet “mole” was very successful. Thanks to his work timely thwarted attempts by us intelligence to get their own agents in the higher echelons of power in the USSR. “As soon as the CIA send their agents in the Kremlin, they were destroyed according to “the mole”. And as a result, the CIA knew nothing about what was happening in the Kremlin,” said Robert Kennedy, Jr.

In this regard, he acknowledged that the 35th US President John F. Kennedy did not receive during the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962, no data on the plans of the first Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR Nikita Khrushchev, since American intelligence was simply not able to produce such information. “My uncle knew nothing about the plans of Khrushchev. He asked the CIA: “What kind of person this Khrushchev? What’s on his mind? What’s he going to do?” But could not get any information. He has never communicated directly with Khrushchev,” – said Robert Kennedy, Jr.

In addition, he recalled that at about this time was created the first hot line telephone link between the leaders of the Soviet Union and the United States. In the US it was built including the estate of the Kennedy clan on Cape cod (Massachusetts).

“After the Berlin crisis the first time in history between the White house and the Kremlin installed a direct phone line. And in my brother’s house on Cape cod still remained the telephone line cord this line sticking out of the wall. When I was a kid, in the presidential residence of my uncle on Cape cod was a “red phone”, and if he it was called, then on the other end replied Khrushchev. This hot line they needed to talk directly, because they knew they can’t trust their surroundings, military, intelligence and administration: neither Khrushchev nor Kennedy. Their environment was completely different goals and plans. And, it is obvious that in such a situation, our leaders had to talk to each other directly,” added Robert Kennedy, Jr.