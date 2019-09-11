In the United States recorded its sixth death from Smoking electronic cigarettes
Representatives of health care of Kansas confirmed the first death in the state related to outbreak of a serious lung disease, which is in turn associated with vaping or Smoking electronic cigarettes. This is at least the sixth death for this reason, registered in the United States. About it writes Science Alert.
A resident of Kansas was over 50 years old, he was hospitalized “with symptoms that quickly progressed.”
Kansas authorities said they have no information on what types of products for vaping was used by the patient.
The national investigation did not identify any specific products of vaping or e-cigarettes, related with all occasions. Many patients report the use of vaping or electronic cigarettes with fluids that contain cannabinoid products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient of marijuana.
Death in Kansas — at least the fourth death of a man in middle or old age that is associated with Smoking electronic cigarettes. Earlier, representatives of Minnesota and the County of Los Angeles also reported cases of death of patients in this age group.
Patient from Minnesota were older than 65 years and died in August after a long and complicated hospitalization. Representatives of Minnesota stated that the patient had a history of primary lung disease, he was hospitalized with a serious lung injury, which moved to other diseases, it was found that lung injury was associated with the evaporation of illegal products of THC.
In early September, representatives of the health authorities of the state of Oregon said that middle-aged man, who died from severe respiratory illness in late July, used the electronic cigarette with oil marijuana from a medical dispensary.
Illinois and Indiana have reported deaths among adults, but officials have not provided information about their age, or the types of products they used.
State and Federal health authorities pay special attention to the role of pollutants or fake substances as a probable cause of lung disease related vaping — currently at least 450 possible cases in 33 States.
Now in the list of the most dangerous products to use it got everything contains THC.
Sudden onset of these mysterious diseases and severe and distinctive symptoms of the patients have prompted researchers to focus on component products for vaping.
One of the potential threats is the oil derived from vitamin E, known as the acetate of vitamin E. Investigators of Management on control over products and medicines of the USA has found oil in cannabis products in samples taken from patients who were ill throughout the United States.
According to the representative of the state Department of health, the chemical has been detected in nearly all samples of cannabis from patients who fell ill in new York in recent weeks.
Officials of the state of new York said that the issue of subpoenas to the three companies, which the Department identified as selling products containing high levels of vitamin E ITGC.
According to industry experts, dealers use thickeners to dilute the THC oil in illegal products.