In the United States recorded the first case of the Chinese transmission of coronavirus from person to person

In the United States recorded the sixth case of infection Chinese coronavirus and the first case of the virus to spread from person to person, informs RBC.
It is reported Associated Press with reference to the Center for control and prevention of diseases (CDC).
We are talking about a married couple from Chicago. 60-year-old woman 13 Jan returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicenter of the spread of the virus. Last week she went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with infection of the novel coronavirus. The wife turned out to be similar symptoms, the diagnosis is also confirmed. Both husband and wife hospitalized
This is the first case of the virus spread from person to person in the United States. The States at the moment, given infected men, six cases of coronavirus. Other cases in the U.S. are in the States of Arizona, California and Washington
Employees of CDC and public health officials in Illinois said that all who came in contact with last patient, checking for symptoms.
According to the latest who data, victims of the new coronavirus — already 170 people, more than 6 thousand people are infected. The virus has spread beyond China. The total number of countries that recorded positive close to 20. Of cases in Russia so far no information.
The world health organization (who) declared the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China emergency of international significance, said the General Director tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus, reports RIA Novosti.
According to the latest information worldwide have become ill 7834 person. Of these, 7736 confirmed cases registered in China, and 98 in 18 countries, eight cases of transmission from person to person. In serious condition are 1370 people, and 170 people died. Still have 12 167 people identified the suspected disease.
The prevalence of the disease in China is regarded as very high. The organization is also recommended to assign a temporary disease the name “acute respiratory illness 2019-nCoV” and the virus to give a temporary name “2019-nCoV”.
While who Director-General noted that the experts believe in the possibility to stop the outbreak.
The spread of the coronavirus
Late last month, Chinese authorities reported the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown causes in Wuhan city. The first cases were related to the seafood market. Experts had previously established that the causative agent was a new type of coronavirus — 2019-nCoV.
Outside mainland China, cases of infection were recorded in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Germany and Finland.
Today, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the closure of the Russian border in the far East as measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Symptoms and prevention
The main symptoms of the disease caused by a coronavirus, are fatigue, shortness of breath, high fever, cough and sore throat, reported the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.
The Department urged to take these signs very carefully if the patient has visited in the past two weeks, China and adjacent regions or had contact with someone who recently returned from there.
As noted in Rospotrebnadzor, pneumonia caused by coronavirus, it is impossible to treat with antibiotics.
“In the case of pneumonia treatment is aimed at maintaining the functions of the lungs”, — told the experts.
The Ministry clarified that the specific antiviral drug against a new coronavirus not.
“To be infected with the coronavirus can people of all ages, but children and people older than 65 years, and persons with weakened immune systems are at risk of severe illness” — reported in Rospotrebnadzor.
Due to the spread of infection, the Agency recommended to avoid shaking hands when greeting and kisses on the cheek. The experts also advised to maintain clean hands and surfaces — use disinfectant, always wash hands before eating, at work, regularly clean the computer keyboard, screen, panels, door handles and handrails.
