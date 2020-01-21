In the United States recorded the first case of the new Chinese virus killer
January 21, the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) officially confirmed the first new case of the deadly coronavirus in the United States. We will remind that as a result of diseases caused by this virus has already killed six people in China, writes USA Today.
The CDC and officials in Washington said 30-year-old man diagnosed with the virus is in a Regional medical center, Providence in Everett. His condition is satisfactory.Symptoms appeared on January 19, the diagnosis was confirmed on 20 January.
Nancy Massone, Director of the National center for immunization and respiratory diseases, said the news is “a concern.”
“We are still early in the investigation,” — said the expert.
Representatives of the CDC, which last week began enhanced health checks at airports in San Francisco, new York and Los Angeles, said that Atlanta and Chicago will be added to the list. According to officials, all flights from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of the disease in the United States now sent to these airports.
Over the past few weeks the virus has been diagnosed in hundreds of people in China. Most cases were registered in the Central city of Wuhan. But the virus has spread to other parts of the country, a few cases are diagnosed in Thailand, South Korea and Japan.
The world health organization assembles a team of experts in coronavirus on January 22 in Geneva, Switzerland, to determine whether the outbreak is an international emergency of public health and how to fight it.
The first cases were associated with the seafood market in Wuhan. Chinese officials this week stated that transmission from person to person confirmed.
“The coronavirus can cause severe and potentially fatal form of pneumonia, said Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill hospital in new York. — People with chronic lung disease may be at higher risk of “adverse consequences.”
“We must be vigilant to ensure that adequate control processes at all airports in the United States,” said Glatter.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe illnesses, such as pneumonia, middle East respiratory syndrome known as MERS and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.
Common symptoms can include:
- fever;
- dry cough (appears 2-7 days);
- early in the disease a slight shortness of breath;
- problems with the gastrointestinal tract;
- diarrhea;
- pain in the body General nature.
In severe form:
- high fever (100.4 F or 38 C and above);
- pneumonia;
- kidney failure;
- death.
The virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. But it can also spread through coughing, sneezing and through close contact with an infected person or a carrier of the virus.
Coronaviruses, Ebola and SARS are zoonotic, which means they are transmitted between animals and humans. Ebola tolerated fruit bats, who spread it among other animals. SARS was transferred from civet people, and MERS from camels to humans.
There is no vaccine against the new virus, although nine studies have followed the development of such tools. And although the coronavirus there is no specific treatment recommendations are similar to the methods of treatment of colds: rest and plenty of fluids.