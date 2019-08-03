In the United States recorded the flash of the UFO Congress in a panic
Member of the house of representatives of the United States Congress mark Walker demanded that the leadership of the naval forces to explain the outbreak of UFO activity in the country because of fears for the lives of Americans.
He sent an official letter to the head of the Navy Richard Spencer, demanding answers, due to the recent surge in news about unidentified flying objects, writes NewsOboz.org with reference to Explorer and The Drive .
According to the Congressman, military fighter pilots, the during the exercises and tasks are increasingly fixed unidentified objects in the U.S. and abroad.
“If the data is correct, unidentified flying objects can pose a serious security risk for our military personnel and defense apparatus”, – he wrote.
In this case, Walker himself has admitted that it is not about “extraterrestrial intelligence”. According to him, the UFO could perceive Chinese hypersonic aircraft.
According to some experts, “unidentified flying objects” can also be a defect in the new technology – radar systems on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and the new containers with infrared search system and support of IRST.