In the United States require access to the conversations trump with Putin
After the White house released the text of a telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald trump and the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, through which the United States has started impeachment proceedings American leader in Congress declared that intend to obtain access to telephone conversations of the President of trump with President Putin and other world leaders.
According to Reuters, Democrats fear that trump could jeopardize national security.
They want to understand, undermines the President in conversations with other world leaders American security.
Recall that after the scandal caused by the publication of telephone conversations trump and Zelensky, the White house tried to keep secret the negotiations of the US President with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. The Kremlin was afraid that the transcripts of interviews of American and Russian leaders will become public.
