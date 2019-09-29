In the United States ridiculed the behavior Zelensky at the meeting with trump
In the United States severely ridiculed the behavior Zelensky during a meeting with Donald trump.
The incident occurred in the program The Daily Show. The moderator observed the level of English the President of Ukraine and ridiculed his speech. In addition, during the show also touched on the subject of telephone row between trump and Zelensky.
The presenter notes that Vladimir Zelensky looks like “a man under intense pressure.” Explaining its position leading trump compares with the bandit, and Zelensky with a hostage, and says that it is incorrect to ask such questions “the hostage”, when the “bandit” setting next.
As known earlier, the White house had to publish the transcript of the dialogue between the US President and the President of Ukraine. A shorthand record appeared online on September 25. On such risky measures in the U.S. government went because of the threat of impeachment for the President of America.
A scandal arose over the source in the intelligence community of the United States, who said that trump had exercised pressure on one of the “leaders”, with the purpose to secure in future presidential elections, which will be held next year.
As it turned out later, trump tried to hint Zelensky in conversation that it would be nice to reopen the case against the son of his political rival Joe Biden in the case of money laundering.
At the beginning of the Tram vehemently denied the fact of any pressure on Zelensky in the conversation and only talked about the fact of a mention of Biden, but later the President of America took the offensive.
Thus, the network appeared the three minute clip in which trump talks about the current situation. However, it turned out that Ukraine was exposed in a very bad light, and our reputation in the international arena can now falter.