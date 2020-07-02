In the United States satisfied with coronavirus parties: first infected with a cash prize
Young people in Alabama have parties with infected with the coronavirus. Healthy they compete to see who gets sick first COVID-19. The winner will receive the money from the sale of tickets to the party. This writes CNN.
Parties are held in Tuscaloosa, and the infected individuals are urged to attend so that others may deliberately be infected with a virus, said city Council member Sonia Mckinstry. She told me that she heard about it from a rescue service.
“At first we thought it was some kind of rumor. When investigated, it found not only the offices of doctors confirm this, but the state authorities confirmed that they too have this information,” she said.
According to Mckinstry, during a presentation in city Council fire chief Randy Smith said that young people in the city throw a party with cash prizes those who are infected with coronavirus.
According to her, the first person that will confirm the presence of the coronavirus after a party receives money from ticket sales to the event. Over the past few weeks in and around the city there were several such parties. Although it is likely to be more of them than the officials.
“It infuriates me, said Mckinstry. — The fact that something so serious and deadly it is taken for granted. Not only is this irresponsible, but you can catch the virus and bring it home to their parents or grandparents”.
The city is working to disseminate information about the virus among the residents and prevent these parties. It also introduced the requirement of wearing masks.
“This is not a political issue. This is a public health problem. People die, and no cure. We must do everything possible to save as many lives as possible,” — said Mckinstry.
