In the United States show Christmas fix show ‘Santas exist’
U.S. residents this winter waiting for a brand new licensed the show based on the series “the Fixies”. Your children believe in Santa Claus? Professor Eccentrics and fixies will prove to you that he exists. And not only him. Impressive new year’s premiere with the participation of friends and a company of new year elders from different countries will not leave anyone indifferent.
Schedule of performances:
- December 23 — Denver;
- December 25 — Washington (D.C.);
- December 26 — Philadelphia;
- Dec 27, Wayne;
- 29 Dec 11:00 — new York;
- 29 Dec at 16:00 in new York.
- January 2 — Miami.
Directly into the eyes of the audience will be teleportation of characters and objects from different parts of the world. New invention Paton restless Genius allows you to draw any object from any point of the globe. Be the first to try the device Weirdos invited Simka and Nolik. Together they try to teleport himself Santa Claus: as without him in the most magical holiday… But the error of the instrument and hindrance from the administrator the Minds of Pulatovna Sansenoy leads to unexpected consequences: three of Santa Claus from different continents will be on the same stage.
“Santas are there!” — a sparkling family Comedy, where everyone in the audience will become part of incredible adventures.
Give your child unforgettable emotions animated cartoon. Each fix-show — a meeting with their favorite characters, just like on the screen.
A Christmas show is also:
- a new musical play for the entire hall — the fun will reach the most recent series.
- Christmas hits and favorite piccirelli that you can sing all together;
- bright, kind and very funny story, understandable to children.
Festive mood, sea of pure happiness and emotion, which are necessarily charged and the parents, guaranteed to all guests of the event.