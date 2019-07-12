In the United States showed an exciting video intercept submarines cocaine. VIDEO
The U.S. coast guard released video of the interception of underwater loDKI with a large party of cocaine, the newspaper writes the Facts.
Semi-submersible speed boats are very popular narcocorridos because they are difficult to detect and even more difficult to pursue. This video shows how Munro boat approaches a ship of smugglers, the command of the Coast guard lands and enters the hatch to stop the boat.
This time on the detained vessel it was found about seven tons of cocaine worth more than $ 200 million. The cargo arrived from South America and were intercepted in international waters in the Eastern Pacific ocean on June 18. The coast guard arrested five smugglers, who were transferred to employees of Management on struggle against drugs of the USA for investigation.
According to the service, from may to July 2019 they had intercepted a number of vessels with drugs, with a total value of about 569 million dollars.