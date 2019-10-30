In the United States spoke an important witness of the scandalous conversation Zelensky trump: what is known
On Tuesday, October 29, members of the three committees of the U.S. Congress, which is investigating the so-called “Ukrainedate” within the procedure of impeachment of President Donald Trump, heard behind the closed doors of an important witness. For the first time gave testimony of the person who personally was present during a telephone conversation trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky July 25, 2019.
This witness — Colonel Alexander Vindman of the Council of national security of the United States, one of the leading experts in Ukraine in the presidential administration trump. In his own words, he was outraged by the individual episodes of the conversation and “twice formally expressed their concern that the US President trump and his Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland inappropriately leaning Ukrainian leaders to conduct an investigation against the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and his son hunter Biden”.
The decision of Wingman to testify contrary to the orders of the White house to ignore the impeachment proceedings and does not cooperate with the committees of Congress caused strong dissatisfaction with trump and members of his entourage. A few hours before the appearance of Colonel on Capitol hill, the American President posted the following tweet: “Apparently, if you believe the corrupt media, telephone conversation with Ukraine is very concerned about today’s witness, who was never a supporter of trump. He participated in the same conversation I did? It’s impossible! Please ask him to read the transcript of the call. This is a witch hunt!”
Personal lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani stated that “wingman feels lost, because it serves two countries.” Next, Giuliani called the Colonel a spy and explained that this native of Ukraine continues to work in their homeland.
These attacks officer with an impeccable reputation caused outrage not only in the camp of the Democrats, but also from many influential Republicans. Former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden believes that the White house has behaved basely.
MITT Romney, who ran in 2016 for President, says the charges Giuliani addressed to Wingman absurd. A member of the house of representatives Liz Cheney said that the Colonel of wingman — “a true patriot”, and those who accuses him of betrayal, “should burn in shame”.
“I understand that, if Ukraine will start an investigation, it will be seen as part of Kiev in the political games in the United States on the side of one of the political parties”
Alexander Vindman was born in 1975 in Kiev. Four years later, his mother died and his father decided to emigrate with their children — three sons. Alexander has an older brother Leonid and twin brother Eugene. The family settled in new York. Brothers Windmane was educated in the United States and chose a military career.
First, Alexander graduated from the University of Binghamton in upstate new York, then went to Harvard, where he received a master’s degree. In 1999 he was awarded the rank of officer. He went to serve in South Korea, there were in Germany. In 2004, windman the rank of captain and was deployed to Iraq. He managed to serve there for only a month when he became a victim of explosion of a homemade bomb planted by terrorists. Alexander was severely wounded. The US government awarded the officer of highest military award — the order of the Purple heart.
After recovery, wingman entered the diplomatic service. Worked with military attaches in Moscow and Kiev. Then he was made an adviser on Russia under the joint chiefs of staff. When the President was trump, Lieutenant Colonel suggested to go to the national security Council. He agreed. In the summer of 2018, he headed the European Department. Supervises relations with the countries of Eastern Europe, primarily Ukraine. Represented the United States at the inauguration of Vladimir Zelensky. His twin brother Eugene Vindman also is an employee of the national security Council only serves in the legal Department, but their offices are opposite each other.
Alexander Vindman heading to Capitol hill to testify to members of Congress (Photo Getty Images)
Alexander windman began the communication with the members of the committees of the Congress with the fact that he stressed that he is not the man who informed the congressmen about the contents of a telephone conversation between trump and Zelensky. However, he fully shared the indignation of the whistleblower. Wingman twice made formal complaints to the chief legal Advisor of the Council of national security of the United States John Eisenberg.
10 July 2019 Alexander became a party to meetings between American and Ukrainian officials in the White house. Representatives of Kiev conveyed the President’s desire Zelensky to meet with trump. After that, the U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland unexpectedly announced that the Ukrainian side must first “agree to conduct investigations in relation to the intervention in the American elections in 2016, as well as in the family, Biden and company Burisma”.
The reason for the second complaint became a telephone conversation between the two presidents. Windman did not re-transmit its contents at the hearing. He said that the congressmen certainly studied this conversation. “I was concerned about the content of the conversation. I don’t think someone can demand from the government of a foreign state to conduct an investigation against a citizen of the United States. I was also worried that it may complicate the support that the USA give to Ukraine. Understand that, if Ukraine will begin an investigation against Biden and Burisma, it will be regarded as part of Kiev in the political games in the USA on the side of one of the political parties. All this, without a doubt, will lead to the fact that Ukraine will lose the support of both Republicans and Democrats, which she now enjoys. All this will be a blow to the system of national security of the United States” — said windman.
Alexander confirmed that shortly before the telephone conversation with Zelensky trump the White house has blocked the provision of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $ 390 million. “It was an unusual step, as previously, this assistance was approved by the U.S. Congress”, — said the Colonel.
Wingman, writes the American newspaper the Hill, never sympathized with any one of the political parties. Trump can’t accuse him of being biased, working for the Democrats. The usual brute attacks on impeccable officer, hero of the war can only hurt the President. Environment trump will have to develop a very precise defense strategy, which now, after the testimony of Windman, certainly require White house.
