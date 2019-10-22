In the United States staged a curious contest of wedding dresses out of toilet paper
Recently in the United States ended the fifteenth annual competition for white wedding dresses, which participants shall have to make his own out of toilet paper. About it write the Western media.
There were three winners and twelve finalists. This year, members of the jury say that it was very difficult to determine the winners, because all who reached the final were worthy of winning.
Whoever takes first place gets a check in the amount of ten thousand dollars. This year the winner was a girl from South Carolina, Mimosa Husky. She fashioned a dress with toilet paper insane beauty. Also, she used a special technique. Twisted toilet paper into yarn and knit crochet.
The second place was given to Donna Winkler of Tennessee. She made a dress of incredible beauty in vintage style. The highlight of the outfit were the accessories on it and a floral headpiece. For him, the girl and received a check for the amount of five thousand dollars.
And third place went to the girl who made the “historic” dress with lace skirt in mermaid style.
akcenty.com.ua