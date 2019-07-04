In the United States suggested to impose additional sanctions against Russia: diplomats
The group of support of Ukraine in the U.S. Congress introduced a draft bipartisan resolution of the house of representatives condemning the decisions of PACE on the restoration of voting rights of Russia in the organization. This was reported on the website of the group.
In the test resolution States that “the decision of the Council of Europe to fully restore the voting rights of Russia and its dictator, Vladimir Putin is of great concern”.
In Congress, propose to impose additional sanctions on Russia “if the first anniversary of the aggression of Russia in the Kerch Strait Ukrainian ships and sailors still will be in detention”.
It is also noted that “Russia is reasonably excluded from the Council of Europe after its violation of sovereignty in Crimea. Russian forces have not only remained in the Crimea, Russia continued to wage deadly war in the Ukrainian region of the Donbass, and destabilizing conduct an information campaign worldwide with the aim of undermining democratic institutions.”
We will remind that in the night of June 26, the relevant PACE committees considered the question of the credentials of the Russian delegation. Upon review, a recommendation was adopted to confirm them without the imposition of any sanctions, even a minimal amount, which remains available after Monday adopted resolution of the Assembly.
As previously reported “FACTS”, PACE said that Ukraine is obliged to invite observers to the Assembly on extraordinary elections to the Parliament.
