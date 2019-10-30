In the United States suspected that trump divulged secret information (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump in the statements about elimination of the leader of the terrorist group “Islamic state”* Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi gave incorrect information about some of the details concerning the operation, and disclosed secret information. About it as transfers TASS, said on Tuesday the U.S. TV channel NBC.

According to his sources, the statements trump has caused dissatisfaction in some American military and intelligence services. They believe that the President of the United States disclosed information on the collection of intelligence by the American side, as well as the working methods of the special forces. This, in their opinion, may make it difficult for US to conduct similar operations in the future.

Undesirable, in particular, was the disclosure of the seizure during the operation of a number of improvised the leader of the IG. As noted in the publication U.S. military and intelligence officials didn’t want in a terrorist group knew about it before the completion of the interrogations of these rebels.

The TV channel notes that the US President has the right to disclose classified information if it considers it necessary. However, the publication stresses that trump often disclose much more information than recommend him assistants.

Some of the details given by trump, the TV station called questionable. In particular, the Pentagon admitted that I do not understand how trump could learn that the leader of ISIS before the liquidation was crying and screaming.

Recall, October 27, trump said the elimination of al-Baghdadi during a security operation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

“We knew about the numerous tunnels, all but one have been blocked. In the end, he blew himself up along with three children,” said trump, adding that the jihadist’s body was mutilated beyond recognition in the explosion, but subsequent examination confirmed his identity.

As the channel “Al-Sumaria”, the remains of al-Baghdadi was transported to the military base of ain al-Asad, located in the Iraqi province of Anbar, which housed U.S. servicemen.

The US President thanked for the assistance in the operation, Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. The Russian defense Ministry stated that it did not have reliable information about the destruction of al-Baghdadi.

Later, commenting on the statement of U.S. President Donald trump on the elimination of the leader of the “Islamic state”*, the Kremlin said that if this is true, then we can talk about serious trump’s contribution to the fight against international terrorism.

“If indeed, our military has seen in the area of American aircraft and saw in the zone drones that can work there”, – said the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov. According to him, “if indeed this information is confirmed on the elimination of al-Baghdadi, in General, you can talk about the serious contribution of the President of the United States of America in combating international terrorism.” A Kremlin spokesman said that “in itself the news is not likely to cause negative reaction of the Russian authorities”.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.