In the United States to discuss new sanctions against the “Nord stream-2”
In the US discussed further sanctions against the Russian project of gas pipeline “North stream-2”.
This was stated by U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt, reports Hvylya, citing RBC.
According to Grenell, new sanctions against “Northern stream-2” and approved of the Republican party and the Democratic party of the United States.
“Despite the election campaign, the legislative process can go quickly,” said U.S. Ambassador to Germany.
Newspaper Handelsblatt writes that at the moment the contents of the new sanctions is not known: “it is still unclear what form will the new sanctions. One possibility would be to threaten trade penalties to companies that use special equipment for maintenance of pipelines”.
It is noted that the U.S. is considering sanctions against buyers of Russian gas. Sanctions should lead if not to the cessation of building of the pipeline, at least, to prevent the commissioning of the “Nord stream-2”.
Sanctions against companies that participated in the construction of “Nord stream-2”, was introduced by the States in December 2019. The sanctions measures has led to the fact that the Swiss contractor Allseas has stopped work on laying of gas pipelines.